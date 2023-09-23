Woman dies after being fatally stabbed in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult female was fatally stabbed on Friday evening (Sept. 22) in New Orleans East, police say.

NOPD officers responded to a call at the 4600 block of Shalimar Drive around 6:18 p.m., where they discovered the injured woman.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later passed away. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will disclose the victim’s identity and the definitive cause of death post-autopsy.

Individuals with any information about the incident are urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.

