Woman shot multiple times near MidCity on I-10, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting on the I-10 West Carrollton Ave/Airline Drive exit.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a woman shot multiple times in a vehicle.

She has been taken to a local hospital by EMS.

No additional information is available at this time.

