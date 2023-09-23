Woman shot multiple times near MidCity on I-10, police say
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting on the I-10 West Carrollton Ave/Airline Drive exit.
Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a woman shot multiple times in a vehicle.
She has been taken to a local hospital by EMS.
No additional information is available at this time.
