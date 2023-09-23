Woman shot multiple times near MidCity on I-10, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting on the I-10 West Carrollton Ave/Airline Drive exit.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a woman shot multiple times in a vehicle.

She has been taken to a local hospital by EMS.

No additional information is available at this time.

