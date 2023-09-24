BBB Accredited Business
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from custody nine days after it happened.(WVUE)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound New Orleans shooting victim says he’s scared after learning his attacker escaped a juvenile facility in Bunkie, LA 10 days ago and is still at large.

Darrelle Scott wonders why it took nine days after the escape for a victim witness coordinator with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office to notify him and his family.

Scott’s life changed forever in 2019 when then-13-year-old Lynell Reynolds robbed and shot him as he walked along Morrison Road in New Orleans East.

Scott was left paralyzed and wheelchair-bound since the shooting.

Juvenile Judge Candice Anderson initially sentenced Reynolds to confinement in a state juvenile facility until he turns 21.

In February 2022, Anderson recommended Reynolds be moved to a group home facility to better reach his goals for release. It’s from that unsecured facility that Scott says Reynolds escaped.

“[Anderson] believes in rehabilitation. I believe in it as well, but when someone has 15 other cases open, there’s kids that deserve the chances that’s been given to him, but you want to give it to this person that paralyzed me,” Scott said.

Scott says his family and his belief in God keeps him fighting for justice.

His grandmother, Dorothy White, says she’s been fearful since learning of Reynolds’ escape, but given the minimal security imposed upon Reynolds, she said she isn’t shocked he got out.

“I’m scared for Darrelle. I’m afraid for myself. But I also have to trust the process. I have to come forward,” White said. “I have to do it for Darrelle. I have to do it for a lot of other victims. Because if I don’t show up for my grandson and I don’t show up for this community, who’s going to do it?”

Neither the state Office of Juvenile Justice nor the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has alerted the public to the escape of Reynolds, who is now 17 years old. Neither office responded Saturday to questions from Fox 8.

