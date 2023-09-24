BBB Accredited Business
Daily rainfall chances will highlight the new work week

Most of us should get some much-needed rain very soon
We have better storm chances this week.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we’re not looking at drought-buster conditions, our lawns and gardens may rejoice this week with several chances for showers and storms.

A front moving in from the northwest will bring chances for rain on Monday as early as the morning hours. The better chances look to be along the north shore, but afternoon heating could help spur a few storms in the south as well. Heavy downpours are expected with any storms that move through. Highs on Monday will still be able to heat to the low 90s.

We’ll keep daily chances for storms this week at around 30-40% each day and drying out as we head into the next weekend. Those storm chances will help to keep many of our temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Expect the muggy conditions to return this week as well.

The Tropics

We’re watching a disturbance in the southern Gulf. As of now, it has a very low chance of development. The wind shear in the Gulf looks to keep this cluster of storms from developing any time soon, if at all.

Tropical Storm Philippe is still churning in the Atlantic and is expected to stay out in open water with no threat to land.

There’s a third tropical disturbance behind Philippe. It has a medium chance of developing within the next week. Early guidance suggests this disturbance will take a similar path to Philippe and stay out in open water. If it were to be named at some point in the future, it would Rina.

