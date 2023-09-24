BBB Accredited Business
Derek Carr suffers AC sprain injury; No timetable on return

Saints quarterback Derek Carr lays on the turf with an AC sprain injury after being sacked in...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr lays on the turf with an AC sprain injury after being sacked in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Sept. 24). (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr suffered an AC sprain injury to his shoulder when he was sacked by Green Bay’s Rashan Gary. That’s according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility.

Jameis Winston finished the game in place of Carr.

Carr left the game with the Saints ahead, 17-0. New Orleans lost the contest to the Packers, 18-17.

Right now the Saints have two quarterbacks on their roster, Winston and Taysom Hill. Rookie QB Jake Haener is three games into a six-game suspension.

Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
