Fire breaks out at Tulane Ave hotel; no injuries reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Saturday evening (Sept. 23), a fire was reported at the New Orleans Midtown Hotel. The NOFD was on the scene within minutes of the 911 call at 6:57 p.m., according to initial reports.

The hotel, a three-story building with 102 rooms, was about 20% occupied at the time. Hotel staff confirmed the evacuation of all guests before the NOFD’s arrival.

The fire is believed to have started in an unoccupied room on the first floor and spread to adjacent rooms via the hotel’s HVAC system.

Due to the growing intensity, a second alarm was sounded at 7:04 p.m.

By 8:03 p.m., with the aid of NOFD vehicles and personnel, the fire was under control. The cause is under investigation.

