Near record heat for the first few days of fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a few more hot days in the 90s before we see a dip in temperatures.

Sunday will have highs in the mid-90s nearing record temperatures. There is a chance for a few isolated storms to pop up in the afternoon, some of which could be on the stronger side. Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats. Lows fall into the 70s for Monday morning.

A cold front moving across the region Monday will bring a chance for storms. The best chance to see these will be west of the lake and on the North Shore, but we will likely see storms across the area as the front moves through.

Tuesday moisture lingers in the area with a chance for a few storms as this boundary stalls in the region. Wednesday and Thursday will have similar chances for coastal showers and an isolated inland shower or storm.

By the end of the week, drier air will make its way into the region along with slightly lower temperatures in the 80s.

