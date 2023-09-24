No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU snatched a win over Arkansas in Battle for the Boot on Saturday, September 23.
The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 34-31.
LSU will go on to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Mississippi on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Thomas' TD cuts it to LSU 10, Arkansas 13 pic.twitter.com/StEkvea1yV— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
THERE HE IS @HP113k— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/UHsfnzLvVC
DANIELS TO THOMAS pic.twitter.com/CE1I8PIOos— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
There goes @BrianThomas_11 AGAIN— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rDZkjYhoko
Why Guard Him pic.twitter.com/TjeD9R3vK9— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
Jayden Daniels hangs in the pocket with the rush bearing down and hits Malik Nabers on a crossing route for an 8-yard touchdown. @LSUfootball leads @RazorbackFB 24-16 with 1:40 left in the 3rd quarter. That's three straight TD drives for #LSU, each covering 75 yards.— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 24, 2023
Daniels…
Malik. Nabers. Is. Unreal.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
Ramos' field goal is good! Tigers lead 34-31— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
The Boot Stays Home pic.twitter.com/3FwsF6wKHX— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023
