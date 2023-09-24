BBB Accredited Business
No. 12 LSU outlasts Arkansas

LSU Arkansas
LSU Arkansas(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU snatched a win over Arkansas in Battle for the Boot on Saturday, September 23.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 34-31.

LSU will go on to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Mississippi on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

