Bruce: Spotty storms and a few downpours through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will be with us through the week. Some get heavy downpours and some none at all. it is the luck of the draw. the highest rain coverage will be mid-wee on Wednesday and Thursday. Any rain that does develop is likely to be slow moving and with plenty of moisture isolated high rain totals with some ponding or spotty street flooding is possible.

Bruce: Spotty rain chances through the week. Best chances Wednesday and Thursday. We stay warm and muggy as no fronts are in sight. pic.twitter.com/0BspnyQkRf — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 25, 2023

Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs near 90 once again. High dew points will keep lows in the 70s.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is giving updates on Phillippe that will be no concern to any land.. Another wave near Africa is expected to develop over the 7 day period and an area was identified near the Yucatan with a near zero chance of development. As always we will monitor it.

