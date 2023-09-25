BBB Accredited Business
Candlelight vigil held for local tattoo artist killed in hit-and-run

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The community gathered to remember Yoko, a beloved local tattoo artist and DJ, who tragically lost their life in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday (Sept. 19).

The incident took place at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore where Yoko was hit by a car while riding a scooter. The impact was fatal, and they died on the scene.

MORE: New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested

A heartfelt memorial, adorned with Yoko’s name, candles, and fresh flowers, has been set up at “Slangin Dat Ink” on Galvez Street.

Authorities have since arrested 35-year-old Bryan Mitchell Senior in connection with the tragic incident. Mitchell faces several charges including one count of fatal hit-and-run driving.

He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple fugitive warrants.

