Candlelight vigil held for local tattoo artist killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The community gathered to remember Yoko, a beloved local tattoo artist and DJ, who tragically lost their life in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday (Sept. 19).

The incident took place at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore where Yoko was hit by a car while riding a scooter. The impact was fatal, and they died on the scene.

MORE: New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested

A heartfelt memorial, adorned with Yoko’s name, candles, and fresh flowers, has been set up at “Slangin Dat Ink” on Galvez Street.

Authorities have since arrested 35-year-old Bryan Mitchell Senior in connection with the tragic incident. Mitchell faces several charges including one count of fatal hit-and-run driving.

He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple fugitive warrants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.