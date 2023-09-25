BBB Accredited Business
Fatal crash at I-10 and Louisa causing heavy traffic delays

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 10 East at Louisia Street. Initial information shows two vehicles involved in the incident, one of which has overturned. An adult female victim has been declared deceased on scene.

Initial notification was received at about 8:44 a.m. Confirmation was received at about 9:15 a.m.

No additional information is currently available.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Three of the eastbound lanes are currently closed at the location with delays stretching back to the I-10/610 split area. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes while scene investigation is ongoing.

