Flash flood warning issued for Hammond area

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Monday (Sept. 25) morning.

The warning is expected to be lifted around 8:45 a.m.

Areas that fall under the warning extend as far north as Natalbany and as far south as some parts of Ponchatoula.

With the storm bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain, be cautious of roadways as they could become affected by flood waters.

