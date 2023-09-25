Nicondra: A few spotty storms into the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few areas in southern Tangipahoa Parish saw significant street flooding to start the early morning with rainfall estimates of 2 to 5 inches in a few spots. A slow moving thunderstorm allowed plenty of rainfall and we could see a few more before the day is out. Any rain that does develop is likely to be slow moving and with plenty of moisture isolated high rain totals with some ponding or street flooding is possible. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs near 90 once again. High dew points will keep lows in the 70s.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is giving updates on Phillippe. Another wave near Africa is expected to develop over the 7 day period and an area of low developed was identified near the Yucatan. It’s unlikely we see much development in this region, but we will monitor it for you in the Fox 8 Weather Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.