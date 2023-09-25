BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A few spotty storms into the afternoon

Isolated down pours across the region
Better rain chances for the next seven days with most areas forecasted to get about half an inch to an inch of rain over that period.
Better rain chances for the next seven days with most areas forecasted to get about half an inch to an inch of rain over that period.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few areas in southern Tangipahoa Parish saw significant street flooding to start the early morning with rainfall estimates of 2 to 5 inches in a few spots. A slow moving thunderstorm allowed plenty of rainfall and we could see a few more before the day is out. Any rain that does develop is likely to be slow moving and with plenty of moisture isolated high rain totals with some ponding or street flooding is possible. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs near 90 once again. High dew points will keep lows in the 70s.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is giving updates on Phillippe. Another wave near Africa is expected to develop over the 7 day period and an area of low developed was identified near the Yucatan. It’s unlikely we see much development in this region, but we will monitor it for you in the Fox 8 Weather Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

