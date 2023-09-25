BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pre-trial meeting set for woman accused of killing 6-year-old Harahan girl

El padre de la niña denunció a su novia, Hannah Landon, de 43 años, y a su hija menor como...
El padre de la niña denunció a su novia, Hannah Landon, de 43 años, y a su hija menor como desaparecidas.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The judge and attorneys involved in the Bunnak Landon case will come together for a pre-trial meeting on Monday (Sept. 25).

Landon faces charges for allegedly killing a six-year-old girl in Harahan.

The judge and attorneys will talk about what is necessary to move this case to trial and key dates when certain milestones need to be established.

This is all for Bunnak Landon, the woman accused of killing Bella Fontenelle back in April.

She is charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for allegedly assaulting and strangling Fontenelle before stuffing her body in a bucket and leaving it on the front lawn of Fontenelle’s mother’s home in Harahan.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office says prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty and neighbors say they’re shocked.

“To me, because it was a child and it was brutal, and it was meant to be harmful, not just to the child,” said neighbor Sandy Bennett. “Because I think about the poor mother. I mean they took a bucket and left it on her front lawn.”

If found guilty, Landon will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

She has already pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

We will update you on the latest about the meeting both on air and online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
Chris Stapleton is singing the lyrics for "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins for ESPN's...
Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened

Latest News

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Monday (Sept. 25) morning.
Flash flood warning issued for Hammond area
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Packers
Candlelight vigil held for local tattoo artist killed in hit and run crash
Candlelight vigil held for local tattoo artist killed in hit-and-run
Candlelight vigil held for local tattoo artist killed in hit and run crash
Candlelight vigil held for local tattoo artist killed in hit and run crash