School bus crashes through fence; pedestrian, 3 students injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were injured Monday afternoon (Sept. 25) after a school bus crashed and ran over a sidewalk in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Roman Street.

Police say three students and a pedestrian were injured.

Details are limited. Fox 8 has a crew en route. Check back for updates.

