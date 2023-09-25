BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances start the week off

In fact, rain chances will be with us through most of the work week
Upcoming Rain Chances
Upcoming Rain Chances
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain chances have returned to the forecast and that trend in weather looks to continue for most of the work week.

Today expect storms at times as a disturbance moves in from the northern half of the state. I’m going with a 60% rain chance for your Monday with some of that weather being on the heavy side. We are so far behind on rain for the year and in such a bad drought, nobody will be complaining about heavy rains. Even if you avoid the rain today, clouds will be thick so highs should be held down in the 80s.

More of the same over the coming days as rain chances will remain a part of the daily forecast. Tuesday likely sees a dip in storm coverage but it should return back to a healthy 40% come Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on when you get the rain and clouds at your location, 90 degrees will be a bit harder to sustain for highs this week.

Some signs point to a humidity front arriving next weekend clearing us of rain chances and bringing in a nice breeze. I still don’t see a real cold front that would lead to a large drop in our temperatures.

Tropical Storm Philippe is a new storm that developed this weekend but it too, just like most of the storms this year is heading out to sea. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak disturbance over the Gulf but development is not expected from it over the coming days.

