Bruce: A rinse and repeat forecast; no big changes through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast will remain the same as we round out the work week. Rain chances remain in the 30-40% range with spotty showers. Some will get a downpour and some no rain at all. Highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. lows in the lower 70s north and mid 70s south.

Bruce: Rain chances mainly in the afternoon at 30-40% with no major changes in the forecast. Temps stay in the 88-90° range. Lows in the low 70s north and mid 70s south. A bit drier into the weekend as highs rise to the upper 80s with little to no rain. pic.twitter.com/abggsUTdaX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 26, 2023

This is in association of a frontal boundary that is stalled across the region will be a focus for a few more storms through Friday, but we can expect less coverage. Lows will only drop into the 70s for most of the week. Another front pushes into the region over the weekend bringing drier, but not much cooler air.

