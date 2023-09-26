BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A rinse and repeat forecast; no big changes through the week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast will remain the same as we round out the work week. Rain chances remain in the 30-40% range with spotty showers. Some will get a downpour and some no rain at all. Highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. lows in the lower 70s north and mid 70s south.

This is in association of a frontal boundary that is stalled across the region will be a focus for a few more storms through Friday, but we can expect less coverage. Lows will only drop into the 70s for most of the week. Another front pushes into the region over the weekend bringing drier, but not much cooler air.

