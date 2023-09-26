Daily rain chances remain for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The normal summer pattern that avoided us all summer long seems to have settled in on this last week of September.

A mixture of heat and a few storms is the weather story for now. Today’s highs will climb to around 90 and there will be a 30-40% rain chance in the forecast. Storms certainly don’t look to be as widespread today compared to what we kicked the week off with on Monday. Still, the slow moving nature of any storm activity will allow for a few heavy downpours in spots.

Little day-to-day change is expected probably for the rest of this week. I do see signs of a breeze picking up by Thursday and Friday which should knock our highs back into the 80s. That breeze will try to usher in some lower humidity for the weekend but to what extent you’ll feel it is in question.

All remains quiet in the tropics for us.

