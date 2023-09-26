BBB Accredited Business
Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.(Courtesy: DoD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Retired WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has gotten married in a small ceremony in Florida, according to reports.

The 70-year-old wrestling champion posted a video montage of his marriage to yoga instructor Sky Daily on his Instagram account on Sunday. A strings rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” accompanied the post.

“My new life starts now!” Hogan wrote in the post.

Hogan and Daily were wed in an intimate ceremony after their engagement was announced in July.

Hogan announced his engagement to Daily in a speech at the wedding of two of their mutual friends, PEOPLE reported. Hogan and Daily had met while Hogan was out for drinks with one of the mutual friends.

Eonline.com reports the couple traded vows in front of a small group that included Daily’s three young children and Hogan’s 33-year-old son Nick Hogan from his first marriage to Linda Hogan.

Brook Hogan, the wrestler’s 35-year-old daughter from his first marriage, was not in attendance.

