I-10 West flyover ramps to MSY airport opening soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation says a new flyover ramp connecting I-10 W to the Louis Armstrong Airport (MSY) is set to open Friday, Sept. 29.

A second ramp connecting departing airport traffic to the interstate is expected to open in two weeks. Both ramps converge in a single structure on Terminal Dr., just south of Veterans Blvd.

Opening both ramps is expected to significantly enhance traffic efficiency to and from the airport, alleviating congestion at the Loyola Dr. exit, the primary gateway to the new airport since its 2019 opening.

Gilchrist Construction, the project’s prime contractor, expedited the estimated mid-November opening date for the ramps, citing favorable dry weather conditions during the summer.

The opening of the ramps signifies a major milestone in the ongoing $125.6 million I-10/Loyola Drive Interchange Project, which began in 2020. This project aims to enhance traffic flow on the interstate, local roads, and airport routes in the Kenner area.

The ramp bypasses traffic lights by crossing over the Loyola/Veterans Blvd. intersection and connecting to Terminal Dr., a newly constructed four-lane divided highway serving as the airport entrance. Motorists will follow airport terminal signage at the ramp’s end to reach their destinations.

The final step will be opening the state’s first diverging diamond interchange (DDI). The DDI will eliminate the need for left turn signals at the Loyola Dr. and I-10 interchange.

The full project, including both ramps, the widening of I-10, and the DDI, is estimated to be completed in the first half of 2024.

