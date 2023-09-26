It’s officially fall - here’s when and where to see the best fall leaf colors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fall is here after the autumnal equinox on Saturday - but it may take a while for some of us in the South to feel the fall weather and see the leaves start to change.

Up north in the US they are beginning to see some hints of the fall weather with cooler temperatures and patchy fall colors on the trees. But it takes a while for peak colors to be on display and there are a few variables that can impact the brilliance of the leaves.

SmokeyMountains.com creates a fall foliage map each year to depict when the trees will begin to change colors and when their peak vibrance will occur.

Fall Foliage Timing (WVUE)

Peak colors are forecast to occur by the end of September for portions of the Rocky Mountains and the northern Great Lakes region. By October, the Appalachian Mountains and New England will begin to see their peak colors.

Down south, it can take much longer to see the season reflected in the foliage.

Leaves begin to change colors in the Ozarks a bit earlier than the rest of the south in early October, reaching the peak by the end of the month.

It will take until at least the middle of October when we begin to see some trees change on the Gulf Coast, with peak colors not occurring in Louisiana until the end of November.

Why do leaves change color?

Although the temperatures begin to drop in the fall, they are not the only reason that tree leaves begin to change color.

Leaves undergo a food-making process during the summer and spring within cells that contain the pigment called chlorophyll, which gives the leaves a green color.

During autumn the amount and intensity of light changes as the days get shorter and the sun angle gets lower. This alongside the cooler temperatures causes plants to stop making food.

Why leaves change color (WVUE)

The chlorophyll in the leaves begins to break down which reveals the yellow tones of the leaves that were there as well.

The brilliance of the fall colors depends on both sunlight and temperature. The most favorable conditions for vibrant fall colors are warm sunny days and cool, but above-freezing nights.

The warm days allow for more sugars to be produced in the leaf and the cold nights prevent those sugars created from moving out as the veins in the leaves are restricted.

An increase in sugar and light spurs the production of anthocyanin pigments, which tint the leaves red, purple, and crimson. Carotenoids are always present in leaves which allows the yellow and gold colors to be consistent from year to year.

Hard frosts early in the season can cause leaves to wither and fall off the tree before changing color. Warm, cloudy, and rainy weather during the fall can also lead to leaves having less brilliant colors.

A severe drought during the summer can also delay the color change of the leaves by a few weeks. This can impact when the peak colors will occur across the country.

Drought Monitor (WVUE)

