Last minute reminders ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in New Orleans Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will make a stop at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Wednesday, September 27.

The global superstar kicked off her highly anticipated tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m., but various websites have mentioned that the singer will begin performing a little later than the set start time.

Here are some reminders from the Caesars Superdome.

All bags are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep, Gallon Size Ziploc Bags (Limit 1 of either) and Small Clutch Purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited.

The Caesars Superdome is a cashless operation including all concessions, merchandise, and parking. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any parking, retail, or concession locations within Caesars Superdome. Guests may convert their cash to a Visa Card at a few Guest Service locations throughout the Stadium.

The Superdome is a completely non-smoking facility. All guests are prohibited from smoking (including electronic cigarettes, vaporizers or similar products) inside of the stadium and outside of the stadium within the security perimeter at any time.

Please note that Sugar bowl Drive will be closed for the event. To pre-purchase event parking click here

According to Ticketmaster, all tickets are mobile only. No Print @ Home/PDFs. Everyone must have a ticket.

Click here to look for remaining tickets on Ticketmaster.

Apple Music has released the set list for the world tour.

Beyonce asked her fans on Instagram to wear silver outfits for her final ‘Renaissance’ tour dates to celebrate her birthday and Virgo season!

