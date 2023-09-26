BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Last minute reminders ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in New Orleans Wednesday night

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé Renaissance Tour(Courtesy: Parkwood Entertainment)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will make a stop at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Wednesday, September 27.

The global superstar kicked off her highly anticipated tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert is set to begin at 8:00 p.m., but various websites have mentioned that the singer will begin performing a little later than the set start time.

beyonce renaissance
beyonce renaissance(WBTV)

Here are some reminders from the Caesars Superdome.

  • All bags are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep, Gallon Size Ziploc Bags (Limit 1 of either) and Small Clutch Purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited.
  • The Caesars Superdome is a cashless operation including all concessions, merchandise, and parking. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment at any parking, retail, or concession locations within Caesars Superdome. Guests may convert their cash to a Visa Card at a few Guest Service locations throughout the Stadium.
  • The Superdome is a completely non-smoking facility. All guests are prohibited from smoking (including electronic cigarettes, vaporizers or similar products) inside of the stadium and outside of the stadium within the security perimeter at any time.
  • Please note that Sugar bowl Drive will be closed for the event. To pre-purchase event parking click here.

According to Ticketmaster, all tickets are mobile only. No Print @ Home/PDFs. Everyone must have a ticket.

Click here to look for remaining tickets on Ticketmaster.

Apple Music has released the set list for the world tour.

Beyonce asked her fans on Instagram to wear silver outfits for her final ‘Renaissance’ tour dates to celebrate her birthday and Virgo season!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

Eric Rawlings is wanted for kidnapping out of Vicksburg, MS.
Manhunt underway for Miss. kidnapping suspect in Slidell
Louisiana DOTD to open I-10 West Flyover Ramp for direct airport access on September 29.
I-10 West flyover ramps to MSY airport opening soon
Candidates ready for Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate at UNO
USACE continues to closely monitor, survey and model the impacts these conditions may have on...
St. Bernard approves emergency ordinance to use hurricane funds for saltwater threat