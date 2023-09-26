BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in crash involving farm tractor, troopers say

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, September 24, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of LA 441 and Herman Hutchinson Road in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Tracy Gauthier, 57, of Holden, according to LSP.

Troopers said that at the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor. They added that a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor and crashed into it from behind.

According to LSP, Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. Troopers said he was taken to a hospital and later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was restrained at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

