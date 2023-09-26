Nicondra: A few storms likely for afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday ended up being the rainiest day at the airport all year with 2.45 inches of rain. A few locations saw as much as 3 to 5 inches, but the vast majority of the region was still dry. Tuesday will see fewer showers and storms, but there’s still a chance for rain in some areas. The frontal boundary that is stalled across the region will be a focus for a few more storms today, but we can expect less coverage. Rain chances remain in the 30 to 40 percent range. Temperatures hover near the 90 degree mark during the day and even with a longer cooling period overnight lows don’t fall much as moisture levels remain high. Lows will only drop into the 70s for most of the week. Another front pushes into the region over the weekend bringing drier, but not much cooler air.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.