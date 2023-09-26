BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A few storms likely for afternoon

Less rain coverage than Monday
In an unusually dry year the airport collected a little less than two and half inches making...
In an unusually dry year the airport collected a little less than two and half inches making it the most rain at the site so far in 2023.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday ended up being the rainiest day at the airport all year with 2.45 inches of rain. A few locations saw as much as 3 to 5 inches, but the vast majority of the region was still dry. Tuesday will see fewer showers and storms, but there’s still a chance for rain in some areas. The frontal boundary that is stalled across the region will be a focus for a few more storms today, but we can expect less coverage. Rain chances remain in the 30 to 40 percent range. Temperatures hover near the 90 degree mark during the day and even with a longer cooling period overnight lows don’t fall much as moisture levels remain high. Lows will only drop into the 70s for most of the week. Another front pushes into the region over the weekend bringing drier, but not much cooler air.

