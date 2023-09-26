BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ongoing manhunt for Miss. kidnapping suspect prompts shelter-in-place at 2 Slidell schools

Eric Rawlings is wanted for kidnapping out of Vicksburg, MS.
Eric Rawlings is wanted for kidnapping out of Vicksburg, MS.(Slidell Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Authorities have told two Slidell-area schools to shelter in place as the search for a kidnapping suspect from Vicksburg, Mississippi narrowed and intensified in a wooded area near Boyet Junior High and Little Oak Middle.

According to the Slidell Police Department, they initiated a manhunt around 10:45 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 26 for Eric Rawlings. Police say he was last seen leaving a Red Roof Inn and heading towards a TA truck stop along Gause Boulevard near I-10.

Three kidnapped children - 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings, 5-year-old Beyaaqob Rawlings, and an infant known only as “Baby Doe” - were found and taken into Louisiana state custody. Ronneisha Evans, a suspected accomplice, was also taken into custody without incident.

Police say Rawlings and Evans did not have legal custody of the children when the kidnapping took place, prompting an Amber Alert in Mississippi on Sunday night.

Slidell police have established a perimeter around the area where they believe Rawlings is hiding. Daniel Seuzeneau says K9 units and drones are being deployed and said he is “very confident” Rawlings will be apprehended.

🚨Manhunt Update🚨 1pm: Here’s an update from Slidell Police CAO Daniel Seuzeneau, in reference to the manhunt of Eric Rawlings.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Rawlings is described as being five foot ten inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was not believed to be wearing shoes but had on a white shirt and red gym shorts.

Dedication. Officer Colgan and K-9 Max are exhausted, but not giving up on the hunt for Eric Rawlings, who is wanted for kidnapping. #SlidellsFinest

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

After first approving his transfer to an unsecured group home earlier this year, Orleans Parish...
Arrest warrant out for teen gunman whose escape La. juvenile officials still won’t acknowledge
Arrest warrant out for teen gunman whose escape state juvenile officials won't acknowledge
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, shown at right in this September 2022 file photo, was arrested...
Orleans DA refuses battery case against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz
Pre-trial meeting set for woman accused of killing 6-year-old Harahan girl