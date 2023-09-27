BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2-year-old suffers head injury after falling 25 feet at state park

A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at the Taughannock Falls State Park in New York. (Source: WBNG)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling at a state park in New York over the weekend.

According to New York Parks and Recreations, the child fell about 25 feet off a trail near the lower falls at the Taughannock Falls State Park Sunday evening.

Officials said the 2-year-old was hiking with his parents at the time of the incident.

He was found and taken to Upstate Golisano’s Children’s Hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Authorities urged anyone visiting a state park to make sure they stay on designated trails while keeping away from cliffs.

Park officials said its crews are thankful for the first responder’s response in getting the child proper medical care. The boy is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
Fatal crash shuts down all lanes east on I-12 near Hammond; all lanes reopened
Troymicheal Johnlouis
Body recovered from bayou identified as missing man

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Sting and Flo-Rida will headline the 2024 Endymion Extravaganza
Flo-Rida, Sting to headline 2024 Endymion Extravaganza