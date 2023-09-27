BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: No rain or heat relief in sight

Bruce; Low to no rain chances next 7 days
Bruce; Low to no rain chances next 7 days
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hot and dry pattern continues with no rain or heat relief in sight. Any rain will be confined to mostly coastal areas. Parts of southern Plaquemines Parish, St. Bernard and Grand Isle could see some a few downpours with isolated rain inland. The chance for rain is even less going forward with a significant chance for rain unlikely in the next 7 to 10 days beyond Thursday.

In the tropics Phillippe is likely to dissipate. Another wave pushing off the African Coast is likely to develop. the next name on the list Rina. There is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

