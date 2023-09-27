BBB Accredited Business
Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking Jets to sign him

San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has asked the New York Jets to consider signing him to the team’s practice squad.

The letter Kaepernick sent last week to the team’s general manager comes after Jets’ starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the first game of the season.

In the letter shared on Instagram Tuesday, Kaepernick wrote, “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick stressed that he has worked hard to keep himself in top physical shape and would offer the Jets a “risk-free contingency plan.”

The 34-year-old drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustices and police brutality in the United States.

He has not been involved in an NFL game in more than six years.

Right now, it’s unclear if the team has responded to Kaepernick’s request.

Meantime, the Jets announced Tuesday the signing of another quarterback, Trever Siemian, to their practice squad.

Siemian played with the Jets previously in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

