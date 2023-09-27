BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.(Middleton Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Mass. (Gray News) – A DoorDash driver ended up with their vehicle underwater while trying to make a delivery in Massachusetts.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the driver called for help Friday morning.

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle – Dunkin’ order in hand – and walk out of the woods to a nearby home for help.

When police arrived at the home, the panicked driver said their car was underwater.

Officers located the vehicle, and it was towed from the scene.

Police said the driver requested to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and police filed a request for a suspension of their license.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested
Witnesses say multiple medical and law enforcement responding units arrived at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 juveniles injured result of double crash on I-12 near Hammond
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula

Latest News

A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
LCMC Health and Tulane University announced hospital partnership plans in October 2022
Federal court gives OK to LCMC-Tulane partnership
Three-alarm fire destroys tire shop on St. Claude Avenue