Federal court gives OK to LCMC-Tulane partnership

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal judge on Wednesday (Sept. 27) approved a proposed partnership between LCMC Health and Tulane University that had been stalled by a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

Judge Lance Africk’s ruling appears to clear the way for LCMC’s acquisitions of Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Mandeville and Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie. The planned $150 million expansion of LCMC’s regional footprint first was announced in October 2022.

“We are pleased to announce that the district court has recognized the value of our partnership with Tulane University and upheld the State of Louisiana’s approval,” LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn said in a statement.

“Earlier this year, LCMC Health and the Attorney General Jeff Landry took a strong stance by taking legal action to safeguard this significant collaboration. This partnership underwent a thorough review and approval from the Louisiana Department of Justice, which has been validated by the court’s decision.”

The FTC did not immediately comment on the court’s ruling, nor indicate whether it planned to appeal.

The agency filed suit in April against the two healthcare entities, claiming their merger should be blocked because they failed to report the deal to the agency and the DOJ’s anti-trust division. But soon after the FTC filed its suit, LCMC filed its own, claiming the deal was immune to federal anti-trust laws because Landry’s office already had reviewed the purchase application and authorized the deal.

