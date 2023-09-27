BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Cheniere Caminada

By Dave McNamara
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - A small cemetery stands along Highway 1 near Grand Isle. A dead oak tree, the sinking ground and the crumbling graves are a fading memorial to a monster hurricane.

In the late 1800s, Cheniere Caminada was a thriving fishing village. It was the high ground in the coastal prairie. There were cottages on the gulf beach and fishing on the bay. It was a good life, until a late-season hurricane slammed into the coast.

Dave McNamara examines the terrible day when half of the community’s 1,700 residents died, caught by surprise when a violent storm struck in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

