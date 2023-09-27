Man accused of stabbing NOPD officer multiple times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a New Orleans officer multiple times.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, an officer was attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter when Gary Carter, 54, brandished a knife.

The altercation turned violent and the NOPD says the officer was stabbed multiple times.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carter was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Gary Carter, 54, is accused of stabbing an NOPD officer multiple times. (Mykal Vincent | OPSO)

