Man accused of stabbing NOPD officer multiple times
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a New Orleans officer multiple times.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, an officer was attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter when Gary Carter, 54, brandished a knife.
The altercation turned violent and the NOPD says the officer was stabbed multiple times.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Carter was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.