Man accused of stabbing NOPD officer multiple times

The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in some areas
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a New Orleans officer multiple times.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, an officer was attempting to stop a suspected shoplifter when Gary Carter, 54, brandished a knife.

The altercation turned violent and the NOPD says the officer was stabbed multiple times.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carter was booked on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Gary Carter, 54, is accused of stabbing an NOPD officer multiple times.(Mykal Vincent | OPSO)

