Mississippi kidnapping suspect, subject of Tuesday manhunt, surrrenders to Slidell Police



By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Mississippi kidnapping suspect who became the subject of an overnight manhunt has turned himself in after more than 24 hours on the run, Slidell Police said Wednesday evening (Sept. 27).

The department announced Eric Rawlings Jr. was in custody around 6:15 p.m.

Authorities on Tuesday told two Slidell-area schools to shelter in place as the search for Rawlings narrowed and intensified in a wooded area near Boyet Junior High and Little Oak Middle. Rawlings was wanted by police in Vicksburg, Miss.

Slidell Police initiated a manhunt Tuesday around 10:45 a.m., after Rawlings was seen leaving a Red Roof Inn and heading towards a TA truck stop along Gause Boulevard near I-10.

Three kidnapped children -- 3-year-old Tamerikaya Rawlings, 5-year-old Beyaaqob Rawlings, and an infant known only as “Baby Doe” -- were found and taken into Louisiana state custody. Ronneisha Evans, a suspected accomplice, was also taken into custody without incident.

Police say Rawlings and Evans did not have legal custody of the children when the kidnapping took place, prompting an Amber Alert in Mississippi on Sunday night.

