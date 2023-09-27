More late September heat and humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last few days of September will feel more like a week in summer as the hot afternoons continue.

For your Wednesday, rain chances will only be around 20-30% as a few storms will pop by afternoon. Highs once again will top out around 90 making it another hot one in the sunshine. Although a breeze will help make it feel a little better, humidity levels remain high.

The bigger story as of late is our lack of any type of significant cool front and that trend will continue right into October. I see some signs of less humid air working in by late weekend, however this will bring short-term relief as the 8-14 day temperature outlook remains above normal. Due to that less humid air moving in, any rain chances will drop off by the weekend as highs stay in the upper 80s. A building breeze will make it feel a little better at times.

All remains quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean.

