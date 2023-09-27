Nicondra: Hot and muggy with little chance for rain into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another nice, but warm day with highs in the low 90s and plenty of humidity. An isolated shower is possible, but the vast majority of the area in Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast stay dry through the day. There is an opportunity for some coastal storms starting overnight and lingering through the day on Thursday. Parts of southern Plaquemines Parish, St. Bernard and Grand Isle could see some decent rainfall of an inch or more. A few showers may work their way farther north, but most will once again stay dry. The chance for rain is even less going forward with a significant chance for rain unlikely in the next 7 to 10 days beyond Thursday. In the tropics Phillippe is likely to dissipate. Another wave pushing off the African Coast is likely to develop. There is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

