October looks to trend hot and dry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a historically hot and dry summer, it appears we’re keeping the hotter trend into the first part of the fall season. October looks to trend warmer and drier than normal.

One of the upper-atmospheric features that kept us hot over the last several months will contribute to the warmer-than-normal temperatures in the coming weeks. High pressure ridging looks to stay a dominate feature into October. This will keep a hotter influence and not allow for the far south to have a cooler air flow from the north.

Another factor that keeps us warmer is that the cooler air is still untapped from the higher latitudes. It isn’t until after the first week of October that colder air will make its way to our northern border. This means that any troughs we see that will dip south won’t have the fall-like air so much desired by many for at least the first half of October.

As we get deeper into fall, the troughs will dig deeper and slowly release more cooler air through cold fronts. That doesn’t look likely for many weeks.

It'll take a while before the cooler air can reach the lower latitudes. (WVUE Fox 8)

The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for a warmer than normal October. Keep in mind that climatological “normal” falls throughout the month of October. The normal high on October 1st is 85 degrees and by October 31st, it’s 76.

October 2023 temperature outlook. (WVUE Fox 8)

Our October pattern doesn’t look to bring us beneficial rain here in the Deep South. But we could start to see more rain in the Plains and the Ohio River Valley which could bring beneficial moisture to the Mississippi River.

The rainfall outlook for October 2023. (WVUE Fox 8)

