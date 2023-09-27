BBB Accredited Business
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Louisiana amid saltwater crisis

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Sept. 27) granted an emergency declaration for the State of Louisiana in response to the escalating saltwater intrusion crisis.

The move authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to take the lead in coordinating disaster relief operations.

The approval provides federal financial assistance to reimburse state and local authorities for ongoing response and mitigation measures.

SALTWATER INTRUSION

Dredge races to raise sill to shield against saltwater intrusion

Officials say relief coming to South Plaquemines Parish residents with saltwater issues

St. Bernard approves emergency ordinance to use hurricane funds for saltwater threat

The Army Corps of Engineers continues work raising the existing underwater sill in Alliance by 25 feet and creating a channel to accommodate marine traffic. This heightened sill is expected to slow the advance of the saltwater wedge upriver by approximately two weeks.

Despite these efforts, experts are predicting that the progression of saltwater up the river will persist at its current pace of about one mile per day.

As of Wednesday, the toe of the saltwater wedge reached Belle Chasse, according to Plaquemines Parish Councilman Chris Schulz.

