BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

Three people are caught on camera breaking into Exclusive Hype in downtown Lincoln and stealing $20,000 worth of shoes and apparel. (Source: Lincoln Crime Stoppers)
By Bryan Shawver and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the theft of $20,000 worth of the left shoes from a vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in Nebraska.

Surveillance video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows one of three people slip through security bars into Exclusive Hype after smashing the store’s window.

They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the trio was able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoes of sneaker pairs, as the right shoes are stored in another room of the building.

The video also shows them stealing apparel from the store.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Friends and coworkers have identified the person fatally struck by a stolen SUV while riding a...
New Orleans artist, DJ killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car; suspect arrested

Latest News

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law to raise minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour
Remains of missing mom Suzanne Morphew were found 30 minutes away from her home three years...
Suzanne Morphew's remains found after 3 years