‘BeyHive’ swarms Caesars Superdome for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sold-out Caesars Superdome was buzzing Wednesday night (Sept. 27) with ecstatic fans attending Beyonce’s concert.

The ‘Countdown’ is over.

It was hard to miss her fans -- The BeyHive -- swarming downtown New Orleans hours before the show started.

“She wanted us to celebrate with her, so we all got our chrome,” said Tahlor Cleveland. “It’s just a great look. We’re all ‘alien superstars’ and excited to celebrate with her.”

Cleveland braved the heat and crowds at the merch line hours before the show to get her hands on some tour swag.

“(It was) definitely selling out quickly in other cities, so I’m just going to see what’s there when I get there and get what I can,” Cleveland said.

For the Hive, Beyonce’s message means more than just good music.

“A lot of this is built off the backs of queer and gay people, especially like house and club music, and that whole scene that she’s putting forth with this album,” said Jazmyne Jack.

Loseph Giovanni says this is his ninth Beyonce concert.

“She’s the last beacon of hope for this industry,” Giovanni said. “Nowadays, you don’t see a lot of that with TikTok and those things.”

Aaliyah Jones said she takes the lyrics personally.

“Being confident in myself, no matter what I look like or no matter what other people think about me,” Jones said. “As long as I’m comfortable with myself, that’s all that matters.”

The concert signals the start of a busy weekend in the city.

“There’s so much to do this weekend, including the National Fried Chicken Festival out at the Lakefront,” said Mark Romig, senior vice president at New Orleans & Co. “And of course, the Saints are playing back at the season Superdome on Sunday.”

It’s also the first of two international superstars to play the Crescent City in the next year. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is scheduled to make a three-night run at Caesars Superdome in October 2024.

“I think New Orleans is already on the map, but it definitely added an incentive,” Cleveland said.

Dillard University was selected as a recipient of $100,000 from Beyonce to create scholarships focused on public health. Dillard says 10 students will get $10,000 each toward their education, all part of the BeyGOOD Foundation.

