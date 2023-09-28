NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Every Thursday the drought monitor comes out and no surprise most of the area is under an extreme to exceptional drought. A weak low spinning just off shore is allowing for some rain across parts of the coastal parishes.

Bruce: When in drought, leave it out. rain chances that is. As of now I see no rain relief through the weekend and early next week. Highs stay in the 88-90° range. lows in the upper 60s north and mid 70s south. pic.twitter.com/1mPur5DV2s — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 28, 2023

There are plenty of clouds across the region that will help moderate temperatures into the afternoon. Places with more sunshine are still likely to reach 90, but most areas with heavy cloud cover should stay in the 80. With a bit of a stronger breeze those 80s don’t feel too bad. A front over the weekend will bring in drier air knocking rain chances completely out for the week ahead. It’s a long way out, but a little hope for fall showing up in long range models. A real cold front could arrive next weekend. In the tropics, we have no threat over the next 7-10 days

