Conservancy leaders seek input for new master plan to transform City Park for generations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crowds packed into the Pavilion of the Two Sisters on Wednesday evening (Sept. 27) for the first in a series of six public input meetings planned by the City Park Conservancy to solicit feedback for crafting the park’s first master plan.

Last year, City Park was converted from a state-run agency to a conservancy model.

City Park Conservancy (or CPC) is the entity overseeing the park, and President Carla Lambright said the master plan will help leaders usher in a new era for the park.

“New Orleans’ City Park is really one of the most complex parks in the nation, and it takes a lot to kind of peel it apart and say, ‘How do we get this right?’” Lambright said. “We want to hear your voice in this process.”

CPC distributed out a survey nearly three weeks ago that so far has garnered around 4,000 responses. But Lambright said its still needs to hear from more respondents under the age of 25 and above the age of 75.

“City Park is 1,300 acres. It is bigger than Gretna, it is bigger than Harahan, and we don’t really have a comprehensive plan for it,” she said. “There’s been a lot of analysis on the south side of the park, that kind of heart of the park that’s always thriving. But the north side of the park is over two-thirds of the park. We’ve never looked at over 1,300 acres.”

Residents who packed the room had a litany of suggestions and concerns to share with CPC leaders and partners from Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the firm hired to draft the master plan.

“I think City Park is a beautiful park,” said Emily Schumacher, a New Orleans resident. “I would like to see fewer big, structural changes happening and more just maintaining the space for what people use it for the most.”

Lambright said the master plan is expected to be completed around December 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.