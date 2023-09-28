Former St. Tammany deputy dies 16 Years after on-duty crash

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A funeral procession will move through Downtown Covington for Mary Mayo, a former St. Tammany deputy who recently died 16 years after an on-duty crash that left her medical complications, on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The funeral procession will depart around 12:15 p.m. from St. Benedict’s Church and will proceed down Stafford Road to Lee Road, turning left on Columbia Street and right on Jefferson Street to 21st Avenue.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging local residents to line around Jefferson Street.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith is asking for prayers after a former deputy dies from medical complications 16 years after she was involved in an on-duty crash.

Mary Mayo passed away at her home Thursday. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has ruled her cause of death as due to complications from injuries she sustained in the 2007 crash.

Mayo, a former St. Tammany Sheriff’s deputy, was paralyzed in June 2007 when a tree fell on the patrol car she was riding in during a funeral procession for another deputy. Her fiance, STPSO Sgt. Linden “Beau” Raimer, who was driving the patrol car, died in the accident.

“I am saddened to hear of Mary’s passing,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “She served the people of St. Tammany Parish with pride and has fought hard to overcome her injuries. She will be missed by those who worked with and knew her. My condolences go out to her family.”

Mayo began her career as a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Office in October 2005. She received a medical disability retirement following the 2007 crash that left her paralyzed.

