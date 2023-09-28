BBB Accredited Business
More than 5,100 Entergy customers without power Wednesday night in Metairie

More than 5,100 Entergy New Orleans customers in Metairie lost power Wednesday night at 6:46 p.m., according to the utility's outage map.
More than 5,100 Entergy New Orleans customers in Metairie lost power Wednesday night at 6:46 p.m., according to the utility's outage map.(Entergy New Orleans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - More than 5,100 Entergy New Orleans customers in eastern Metairie were without power Wednesday night (Sept. 27), according to the utility.

No cause for the outage was immediately reported, but the 5,139 affected customers lost power at 6:46 p.m., according to the Entergy New Orleans online outage map. Power was expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m., the utility said.

The outage stretched across both sides of Interstate 10, roughly from North Causeway Boulevard to the 17th Street Canal. A portion of lakeside properties along Indian Beach and Bucktown also were affected by the outage.

