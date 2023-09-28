BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Some coastal storms then a long dry stretch

Hints of a real front in the distance
Very little chance for rain after weekend front.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak low spinning just off shore is allowing for some rain across parts of the coastal parishes. There will be a chance through the afternoon and evening to see more rain in the region. The farther north and west areas are less likely to get in on the rain. There are plenty of clouds across the region that will help moderate temperatures into the afternoon. Places with more sunshine are still likely to reach 90, but most areas with heavy cloud cover should stay in the 80. With a bit of a stronger breeze those 80s don’t feel too bad. A front over the weekend will bring in drier air knocking rain chances completely out for the week ahead. It’s a long way out, but a little hope for fall showing up in long range models. A real cold front could arrive next weekend.

