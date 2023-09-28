Power restored to more than 5,100 Entergy customers Wednesday night in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - More than 5,100 Entergy New Orleans customers in eastern Metairie were without power for around 90 minutes Wednesday night (Sept. 27), according to the utility.

No cause for the outage was immediately reported, but the 5,139 affected customers lost power at 6:46 p.m., according to the Entergy New Orleans online outage map. Power was restored to nearly all of them by 8:25 p.m.

The outage stretched across both sides of Interstate 10, roughly from North Causeway Boulevard to the 17th Street Canal. A portion of lakeside properties along Indian Beach and Bucktown also were affected by the outage.

