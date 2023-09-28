Today’s storm chance mainly along the coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A slightly better rain chance is in the forecast for today but unfortunately, it may be the last shot at rain for quite some time.

Through the morning and into this afternoon, storms are a possibility as a weak low spins down along the coast. This will likely yield some downpours for our coastal locations with some of that rain trying to make it farther up north to the city. Today will be one of those days that the weather all depends on where you live, the highest rain chance being nearer the coast with much lower rain chances farther inland. Due to the extra clouds and rain coverage, highs likely stay in the 80s.

Into the weekend a building breeze from the east and northeast will start to dry out the atmosphere decreasing any rain chance to near zero. That breeze will feel nice but the warmth will still be there. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be flirting with 90 again although a decrease in humidity is expected.

Next week brings more of the same as we stay dry and quite warm. Highs stick to the upper 80s for the duration of the new work week. Looking long range, I do see some hints of a stronger cold front by the following weekend.

