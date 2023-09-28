TRAFFIC DELAYS: Kenner Hazardous material incident; vehicle fire closes I-55 South near Ruddock

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Motorists are being advised to avoid Airline Drive across from MSY International Airport as crews are on the scene of a Hazardous Materials Incident.

The right lane headed east will be closed for an extended period of time.

A vehicle fire has also caused traffic congestion as I-55 South has been closed near the Ruddock exit.

I-55 South is closed at Mile Marker 14 due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached one mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) September 28, 2023

