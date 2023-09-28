BBB Accredited Business
Tropical Storm Rina officially forms as Philippe struggles to maintain strength

Both Rina and Philippe may play a role in the other’s future path
Tropical Storm Rina has formed to the east of Tropical Storm Philippe.
Tropical Storm Rina has formed to the east of Tropical Storm Philippe.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re keeping an eye on the tropical Atlantic as newly formed Rina gains strength in the coming days while Tropical Storm Philippe is struggling to maintain life.

What has been referred to as Invest 91-L for days has now been upgraded to Tropical Storm Rina as of Thursday morning (Sept 28). It is located just under 1200 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving to the NW at 10 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph.

Rina is expected to increase in intensity in the coming days. The official National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast track has sustained wind speeds peaking at 60 mph by Saturday with winds decreasing to 45 mph for early next week.

Tropical Storm Rina's track.
Tropical Storm Rina's track.(WVUE Fox 8)

Tropical Storm Philippe could play a role in Rina’s track and intensity. Both storms are located very close to each other and will compete to find the most stable air for intensification. Models are split in which one will survive but the possibly of them both interacting is high which will change the strength and path of both.

The NHC has very little confidence in Philippe’s movement as its track is to meander near the same location through early next week.

Tropical Storm Philippe's track.
Tropical Storm Philippe's track.(WVUE Fox 8)

