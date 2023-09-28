Uptown New Orleans faces major waterline disruption

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A significant waterline break near Upperline has caused water to flood the streets, extending four blocks down Claiborne.

The Sewage and Water Board identified a 30-inch valve failure as the cause. Over 30 valves need closing, with crews working methodically to maintain water pressure, especially for critical care facilities like Touro and Children’s Hospital.

Though water pressure is lower than usual, officials assert the water is safe. Repairs might be paused during peak usage hours, around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 28).

An adjacent lane is blocked due to the situation, and unrelated construction is also noticeable.

The board stresses this incident isn’t linked to the saltwater issue and will notify the public if any precautionary measures are needed.

